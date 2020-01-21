e-paper
Home / Business News / Sensex ends 205 points lower; Nifty slips below 12,200

Sensex ends 205 points lower; Nifty slips below 12,200

After trading on a volatile note, the 30-share BSE index settled 0.49 per cent lower at 41,323.81. The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.45 per cent to 12,169.85.

business Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A view of the stock prices displayed on a digital screen outside BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI file photo)
         

Market benchmark Sensex dropped 205 points on Tuesday, led by losses in auto, banking, metal and FMCG stocks amid a sharp fall in other Asian markets on concerns over a deadly virus in China.

After trading on a volatile note, the 30-share BSE index settled 205.10 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 41,323.81.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty fell 54.70 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 12,169.85.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3.01 per cent, followed by M&M, Maruti, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, ITC and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Ultratech Cement, HDFC, Kotak Bank, ONGC and TCS ended with gains.

According to traders, domestic investors turned wary amid subdued quarterly results by key index constituents and negative cues from global markets.

Further, market sentiment was hit after the IMF on Monday lowered India’s economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent and listed the country’s much lower-than-expected GDP numbers as the single biggest drag on its global growth forecast for two years.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with sharp losses.

European markets were also trading on a negative note in their early sessions.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.21 per cent to USD 64.41 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to 71.16 per US dollar (intra-day).

Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
‘Won’t apologise’: Rajini on controversy around remarks against Periyar
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
