Sensex jumps 430 points in opening session to trade at 39,130; Nifty at 11,500

Analysts said that going ahead, Indian market’s focus will shift to corporate earnings announcements, with the result season beginning this week.

business Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building.
A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started the session on a high note on Monday, powered by financial and technology stocks amid positive cues from Asian markets.

The BSE Sensex rallied over 253.33 points or 0.65 per cent to trade at 38,950.38 and the NSE Nifty rose 93.45 points or 0.82 per cent to 11,510 in opening deals.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Axis Bank were among the top gainers – surging as much as 5 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher, taking cues from positive global sentiment.

Analysts said that going ahead, Indian market’s focus will shift to corporate earnings announcements, with the result season beginning this week.

Besides, news related to Covid-19 and updates on the US Presidential election will also be closely tracked, they said.

In the previous week’s last trading session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex surged over 629 points or 1.65 per cent; while the NSE Nifty advanced by more than 169 points or 1.51 per cent.

Domestic markets were closed on Friday on account of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’.

In the holiday-shortened week gone by, the Sensex advanced 1,308.39 points or 3.49 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 366.70 points or 3.31 per cent.

