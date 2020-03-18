Sensex jumps over 500 points to 31,000 in opening session, Nifty above 9,100

business

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 09:34 IST

The domestic equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with BSE Sensex rising over 500 points and the broader NSE Nifty rising over 150 points.

The 30-share BSE Sensex traded at 31,101.77 points in the opening session while Nifty claimed the 9,117.50 mark.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 28 were in the green, while Infosys, IndusInd, Sun Pharma were top gainers in early trade.