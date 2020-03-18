e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Sensex jumps over 500 points to 31,000 in opening session, Nifty above 9,100

Sensex jumps over 500 points to 31,000 in opening session, Nifty above 9,100

business Updated: Mar 18, 2020 09:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sensex jumps 522 points to 31,101.77 in opening session; Nifty rises 150 points to 9,117.50
Sensex jumps 522 points to 31,101.77 in opening session; Nifty rises 150 points to 9,117.50(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

The domestic equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with BSE Sensex rising over 500 points and the broader NSE Nifty rising over 150 points.

The 30-share BSE Sensex traded at 31,101.77 points in the opening session while Nifty claimed the 9,117.50 mark.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 28 were in the green, while Infosys, IndusInd, Sun Pharma were top gainers in early trade.

tags
top news
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
Sensex jumps over 500 points to 31,000 in opening session, Nifty above 9,100
Sensex jumps over 500 points to 31,000 in opening session, Nifty above 9,100
At 5 Delhi quarantine facilities, passports taken, complaints over hygiene
At 5 Delhi quarantine facilities, passports taken, complaints over hygiene
Supreme Court to hear pleas on Madhya Pradesh floor test today
Supreme Court to hear pleas on Madhya Pradesh floor test today
Preventing coronavirus from spreading a challenge, says doctor
Preventing coronavirus from spreading a challenge, says doctor
‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ponting
‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ponting
Coronavirus Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 147
Coronavirus Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 147
Jeep’s most-capable SUV, priced Rs 68.94 lakh, is sold out in India
Jeep’s most-capable SUV, priced Rs 68.94 lakh, is sold out in India
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news