Sensex jumps over 300 points to 40,100 in opening session; Nifty above 11,700

Sensex jumps over 300 points to 40,100 in opening session; Nifty above 11,700

Asian shares were trading on a mixed note amid growing fears about resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries.

business Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 10:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
People wearing masks walk next to the Bombay stock exchange building in Mumbai.
People wearing masks walk next to the Bombay stock exchange building in Mumbai.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded 320.33 points to trade at 40,048.74 in opening deals on Friday, led by intense buying mainly in banking and IT counters.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty surged 86.75 points or 0.74 per cent to 11,767.10 in early trade.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Infosys, ONGC, Kotak Bank, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were among prominent gainers.

Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 27 were trading in the green.

Asian shares were trading on a mixed note amid growing fears about resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries.

On Thursday, the Sensex had plummeted by 1,066.33 points or 2.61 per cent to end at 39,728.41. The broader NSE Nifty had crashed 290.70 points or 2.43 per cent to 11,680.35.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 604.07 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed.

