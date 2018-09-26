Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of US Federal Reserve policy outcome

Shares gave up early gains and were trading lower on Wednesday, with investors largely keeping to the sidelines as they awaited cues from a US Federal Reserve meeting that ends later in the day.

Asian shares inched higher as Sino-US trade war worries receded while US bond yields stood near a seven-year peak ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Losses in consumer goods stocks such as ITC Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were offset by gains in finance and healthcare stocks. ITC fell 2.6% while Lupin gained 2%.

The broader Nifty was down 0.21% at 11,044.1 as of 0548 GMT, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.30% lower at 36,540.74.

Both the Nifty and Sensex have shed nearly 4% each in the last six sessions.

Analysts said the current situation in non-banking financial companies makes it difficult to predict short-term market direction, adding that bounces may be short-lived.

“People are uncertain. What happened with IL&FS could open a can of worms. Gains will be temporary as the markets are still in a downtrend,” said Sudhakar Pattabiraman, Head of Research Operations, William O’Neil India.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) revealed a series of delays and defaults on debt obligations and inter-corporate deposits in recent days, triggering a sell-off in stocks of non-banking finance companies.

“There are also global factors such as crude prices, the dollar and the trade war,” Pattabiraman added.

Crude oil, up 0.04% at $81.9, has gained 22.4% this year so far as of its last close while the rupee has weakened more than 13% against the dollar in the same period, adding to the list of worries for investors in a country that is heavily dependent on imports to meet its energy needs.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd rose 3.4% after the bank sought extension in CEO Rana Kapoor’s term.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd rose as much as 9.5%, snapping a three-session losing streak which saw the company lose 20% of its market value.

Shares of automotive solutions supplier Minda Industries Ltd rose 8.40% after approving to set up manufacturing plant for 2-wheeler alloy wheels in Maharashtra.

Titan Company Ltd rose as much as 2.9% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target for the stock.

