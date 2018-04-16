Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Infosys shares fall 3%

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 50 points, or 0.15% lower on Monday morning, recovering from its sharp losses in opening trade which saw the gauge plunge by nearly 300 points, amid weak Asian cues after a US-led strike on Syrian targets fuelled fresh geopolitical concerns.

However, at 10.35 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 34,142.63, 50.02 points or 0.15% lower, whereas the broader NSE Nifty was down 0.145 or 14.25 points to trade at 10,466.35.

The BSE Senex had gained 1,173.88 points in the previous seven sessions.

BSE sectoral indices, led by IT, Teck, oil and gas, PSU, power, infrastructure and banking stocks, declined up to 0.88%.

Shares of one of India’s biggest software firms, Infosys fell 3.86% to Rs 1,123.90 on less-than-expected FY19 revenue guidance. The stock was the biggest contributor to the losses on BSE Sensex.

Other major losers were Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Reliance, and Bharti Airtel, falling by up to 2.71%.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.44%, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.05% in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei, however, was up 0.26%.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.50% lower in Friday’s trade.