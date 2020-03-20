Sensex opens 457 points higher at 28,762 in early trade
Sensex opened 457 points higher in early trade on Friday.business Updated: Mar 20, 2020 09:27 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sensex opened 457 points higher despite coronavirus continuing to affect businesses and investments across global markets. Nifty has also opened 1% higher as global benchmarks continued amidst volatile trading.
Rupee has opened 22 paise higher. It is currently at Rs 74.77 versus the US dollar. It closed 22 paise lower at Rs 74.99 versus US dollar on Thursday.
