Sensex opens 457 points higher at 28,762 in early trade

business

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 09:27 IST

Sensex opened 457 points higher despite coronavirus continuing to affect businesses and investments across global markets. Nifty has also opened 1% higher as global benchmarks continued amidst volatile trading.

Rupee has opened 22 paise higher. It is currently at Rs 74.77 versus the US dollar. It closed 22 paise lower at Rs 74.99 versus US dollar on Thursday.