e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex surges over 300 points in early trade; Nifty tops 9,900

Sensex surges over 300 points in early trade; Nifty tops 9,900

After opening on a tepid note, the 30-share index was trading 309.68 points or 0.93 per cent higher at 33,613.20.

business Updated: Jun 02, 2020 10:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
Similarly, NSE Nifty advanced 98.10 points or 1 per cent to 9,924.25.
Similarly, NSE Nifty advanced 98.10 points or 1 per cent to 9,924.25.
         

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 300 points in early trade on Tuesday, led by index-heavyweights Kotak Bank, HDFC, TCS and Reliance Industries amid positive cues from global markets.

After opening on a tepid note, the 30-share index was trading 309.68 points or 0.93 per cent higher at 33,613.20.

Similarly, NSE Nifty advanced 98.10 points or 1 per cent to 9,924.25.

Kotak Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 7 per cent, followed by M&M, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, L&T, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 879.42 points or 2.57 per cent higher at 33,303.52 and the broader Nifty surged 245.85 points or 2.57 per cent to finish at 9,826.15.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 1,575.46 crore in the capital market on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, gradual easing of the lockdown boosted investor sentiment which further strengthened with the buoyancy in the global markets. Besides, the news of the timely arrival of monsoon also aided the surge.

Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service on Monday downgraded India’s sovereign rating to ‘Baa3’ from ‘Baa2’, saying there will be challenges in implementation of policies to mitigate risks of a sustained period of low growth and deteriorating fiscal position.

“Even though it is a downgrade, the rating is still in investment grade. This is on par with the rating of S&P and Fitch. This is unlikely to impact the market materially since the strength of the market is largely due to the humongous liquidity floating in the global financial system,” said VK Vijayakumar- Chief Investment Strategist- Geojit Financial.

On the global front, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains, while those in Shanghai slipped in the red.

Exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.81 per cent higher at USD 38.63 per barrel.

tags
top news
Terrorist trying to infiltrate into India killed in south Kashmir’s Tral: Army
Terrorist trying to infiltrate into India killed in south Kashmir’s Tral: Army
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
LIVE: Northeast India Covid-19 tally rises as Assam, Tripura report new cases
LIVE: Northeast India Covid-19 tally rises as Assam, Tripura report new cases
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s kin linked to foiled J&K plot
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s kin linked to foiled J&K plot
Gilead says Remdesivir Drug helped moderately ill Covid-19 patients
Gilead says Remdesivir Drug helped moderately ill Covid-19 patients
Trump describes protests in US as ‘terror’, threatens to deploy military
Trump describes protests in US as ‘terror’, threatens to deploy military
Cyclone Nisarga expected to bring 100 kmph winds: All you need to know
Cyclone Nisarga expected to bring 100 kmph winds: All you need to know
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In