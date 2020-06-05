Sensex ends 307 points higher, Nifty tops 10,150; SBI top gainer with healthy Q4 earnings

business

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 15:59 IST

Indian equity markets ended on a higher note on Friday for the second successive week as it gained after SBI reported a robust earning in the fourth quarter and Nifty PSU Bank remained best-performing index.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended Friday’s trading session up 0.9% at 34,287 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 10,142 with gains of 1.1%.

Both benchmark indices have now advanced in eight out of the nine trading sessions in the previous two weeks.

Except for FMCG index, all sectors of the Nifty 50 ended in the green. The Nifty Bank outperformed the benchmarks in Friday’s trading session and ended 3.1% higher at 21,034.

The top sectoral gainer on Friday was the Nifty PSU Bank index, ending with gains of 7.54% led by State Bank of India. The Nifty Media Index ended 5.5% up while the Metals Index gained 4.2%.

Tata Motors, SBI, Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel and Hindalco remained top gainers on Nifty50. TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Cipla and Nestle India were the top losers.

Reliance Industries remained the top trending stocks after Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Mubadala said it will invest Rs 9,094 crore for a 1.85% stake in Jio Platforms.

This is the sixth investment in six weeks for RIL’s telecom arm.