Sensex soars 300 points to reclaim 35,000-level in opening session, Nifty near 10,400

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 09:43 IST

Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Friday with BSE Sensex reclaiming 35,000-level with a jump of over 300 points in early trade while the broader Nifty was nearing 10,400-mark in early trade in line with global peers.

At 9:30 am, Nifty was up 1.02% or 104.45 points to trade at 10,393.35 whereas Sensex was 0.86% or 300.36 points higher at 35,139.42.

Gains on the Sensex were led by IndusInd Bank and Infosys.

About 1001 shares have advanced, 213 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged. On the Nifty, 44 stocks advanced and six declined.

On Thursday, equity indices had ended marginally lower for the second day in a row. After swinging 581.83 points during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 26.88 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 34,842.10.

(With agency inputs)