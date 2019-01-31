Sensex soars by 500 points ahead of budget as US Fed keeps rates unchanged

The Indian markets surged on Thursday after dovish comments by the US Federal Reserve as it left key policy rates unchanged.

The bourses performed well just a day before the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government will present its last budget before the general election to be held in March-April this year.

The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied by over 500 points at 36,126.37 around 2pm. Similarly, the Nifty jumped 140 points to 10,793.15

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended marginally lower by 1.25 points and the Nifty closed with a negligible loss of 0.4 point.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include ICICI Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, SBI, Tata Motors, NTPC, Vedanta and TCS, rallying up to 2.20 per cent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HDFC duo and HCL Tech were the top losers, falling up to 1.59 per cent.

Stocks across Asia surged after the US Federal Reserve dovish statement helped ease concern that policy makers would continue with plans to raise interest rates.

The central bank said it would be “patient” about making any further changes, in the clearest signal yet the central bank has heeded concerns about the economy.

Global investors were also optimistic about the ongoing two-day high-level talks between the US and China aimed at settling a six-month trade war that has weakened both sides, shaken financial markets and clouded the outlook for the global economy.

Domestic market, however, will continue to be volatile ahead of the interim budget which will be announced on Friday, traders said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.27 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.63 per cent, Kospi gained 0.18 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei rallied 0.90 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1.77 per cent on Wednesday. The rupee, meanwhile, was appreciated 18 paise against US dollar to 70.93.

The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.01 per cent to USD 62.16 per barrel.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 14:42 IST