e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Sensex tanks over 1400 points in early trade, Nifty down 360, Yes Bank slips 15%

Sensex tanks over 1400 points in early trade, Nifty down 360, Yes Bank slips 15%

Yes Bank’s shares by 15% in early trade following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placing it under moratorium late Thursday evening owing to the bank’s weak financials.

business Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fear of coronavirus outbreak severely impacting global economy also weighed on the investor sentiments, according to analysts.
The fear of coronavirus outbreak severely impacting global economy also weighed on the investor sentiments, according to analysts. (PTI File Photo )
         

Equity indices slumped in opening trade on Friday with BSE Sensex crashing over 1400 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 1459 points to trade at 37,011.09 in the opening session while Nifty slipped 362.30 points to trade at 10,906.70.

Yes Bank’s shares by 15% in early trade following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placing it under moratorium late Thursday evening owing to the bank’s weak financials.

The central bank has seized control of Yes Bank Ltd, has capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 and has imposed restrictions on the bank’s operations till April 3. The move came as the central bank’s measure to implement a bailout plan for the troubled lender that was once the country’s fifth largest private lender by assets.

However, RBI has assured depositors and has advised them not to panic as this has been done to put in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation of the bank.

“We are working on a plan and we will disclose it in the next few days,” a top RBI official said, requesting anonymity.

According to analysts quoted by news agency IANS, the fear of coronavirus outbreak severely impacting global economy also weighed on the investor sentiments.

tags
top news
Sensex tanks over 1400 points in early trade, Nifty down 360, Yes Bank slips 15%
Sensex tanks over 1400 points in early trade, Nifty down 360, Yes Bank slips 15%
Lot unknown about coronavirus, but rise in temperature may help
Lot unknown about coronavirus, but rise in temperature may help
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
New 2020 Honda WR-V facelift officially revealed ahead of April launch
New 2020 Honda WR-V facelift officially revealed ahead of April launch
How India’s top political leaders responded to the riots in 1947
How India’s top political leaders responded to the riots in 1947
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, UK judge rules
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, UK judge rules
Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal
Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastYes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News