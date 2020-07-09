e-paper
Home / Business News / Sensex up 120 points at 36,450 in opening session, Nifty at 10,750

Sensex up 120 points at 36,450 in opening session, Nifty at 10,750

business Updated: Jul 09, 2020 09:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Indian equity indices opened in green on Thursday in line with global peers.

At 9:28 am, BSE Sensex was up 140.41 points or 0.39% trading at 36,469.42 while the broader Nifty climbed 35.45 points or 0.33% to trade at 10,741.20.

Gain on the 30-share index were led by IndusInd Bank, which was up 2.5%, followed by Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Tata Steel. Among those lagging were ITC, Ultratech Cement, Maruti and Sun Pharma.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 21 were in the green.

In the previous session Wednesday, markets had snapped 5-day winning run amid weak global cues. A depreciating rupee also weighed on market sentiment, traders said. The 30-share barometer ended 345.51 points or 0.95% lower at 36,329.01 while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,705.75 down 93.90 points or 0.87%.

