Home / Business News / Sensex zooms 1,246 points to 27,227 in opening session; Nifty jumps 417 points to 8,027

Sensex zooms 1,246 points to 27,227 in opening session; Nifty jumps 417 points to 8,027

business Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Sensex zoomed to 1,246 points at 27,227 in opening session while the Nifty jumped 417 points to 8, 027 on Tuesday, just a day after the Indian stock market suffered worst-ever single-day crash on Monday

On Monday, the benchmark indices plunged as much as 13.15 per cent, as panicked investors remained in sell-off mode amid lockdowns in several states in the country due to mounting coronavirus cases.

