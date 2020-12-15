e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Shares fall as investors book profits after sharp rally

Shares fall as investors book profits after sharp rally

By 0502 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.61% to 13,476 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.66% to 45,945.68.

business Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 11:43 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru
An equity advisor watches share prices at a financial consultants' firm in Mumbai.
An equity advisor watches share prices at a financial consultants' firm in Mumbai.(AP)
         

Shares fell on Tuesday after scaling record highs in 16 of the past 24 sessions, with investors locking in gains and broader sentiment being dented by weakness in Asian markets due to a surge in Covid-19 cases and restrictions.

By 0502 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.61% to 13,476 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.66% to 45,945.68.

Both the indexes rallied sharply on record inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and progress on Covid-19 vaccines.

“The FII flows will moderate now as Christmas vacation approaches,” said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities in Mumbai. “Because markets have risen so sharply, there will be some pause and correction,” he said.

Meanwhile, government data on Monday showed November’s annual retail inflation eased to 6.93% after holding above 7% for two straight months. However, the elevated print leaves little scope for the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates.

Broader Asian markets dropped as increasing Covid-19 deaths and restrictions overshadowed vaccine-related enthusiasm.

Reliance Industries fell 1% and was the top drag to the Nifty 50. The company’s telecom division has asked the Indian telecoms regulator to take action against rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for allegedly running a false propaganda campaign.

Airtel was down 0.8% and Vodafone Idea dropped 2.5%.

The Nifty Bank Index fell 1.05%, with ICICI Bank declining 1.5%. The stock was among the top drags to the Nifty 50.

Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped 0.5%. The lender on Monday said the central bank had approved the re-appointment of Uday Kotak as managing director and chief executive officer.

Burger King India rose 20% a day after the company’s shares more than doubled in their market debut.

tags
top news
Indefinite strike of AIIMS nurses’ union enters day 2
Indefinite strike of AIIMS nurses’ union enters day 2
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
‘Just the beginning,’ says Arvind Kejriwal after AAP’s maiden win in Goa
‘Just the beginning,’ says Arvind Kejriwal after AAP’s maiden win in Goa
Optimism in Canada as first Quebecers get vaccinated for Covid-19
Optimism in Canada as first Quebecers get vaccinated for Covid-19
Ola to set up world’s largest factory in Tamil Nadu: All you need to know
Ola to set up world’s largest factory in Tamil Nadu: All you need to know
Sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir, Ladakh
Sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir, Ladakh
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In