Soon, 6 cr EPF subscribers will get interest credited. Here’s how to check

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:06 IST

More than 6 crore subscribers of the retirement fund body EPFO will find the interest credited for the year 2018-19 into their bank accounts after the Labour Ministry notified 8.65% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund (EPF). Rs 54000 crore will be credited into the accounts of more than 6 crore EPFO subscribers. The EPF withdrawal claims for 2018-19 will be settled at a higher rate of 8.65% rather than the earlier rate of 8.55% which was approved for 2017-18. The new interest rate was approved last February.

Here are the ways in which you can check if EPF interest has been credited to your bank account.

You can go to the EPFO website to check if the interest has been credited. You can also download the UMANG App from the Play Store to check your PF balance online.

How to check your PF balance on the EPFO website?

-Go to the EPFO website (www.epfindia.gov.in).

-Go to the left side of your screen and click on ‘Our Services’ tabs’ drop down menu.

-Click on ‘For employees’ option

-Click on Member Passbook

-Login using your credentials i.e. your UAN number and password.

-You can check your available balance now and access your PF account.

How to use the mobile Umang app to check your PF account?

The government launched UMANG app also lets you check your PF balance.

-Download the application from Play Store/App Store.

-Install the Umang app on your smartphone and select EPFO.

-Click on the ‘Employee Centric Services.’

-Click on ‘View Passbook’ to check your EPF balance.

-Enter your UAN and click on Get OTP

-Enter the OTP and click on ‘login.’

-Select the member ID of the company for which you want to check the EPF balance.

-Your passbook will be displayed on the screen along with your EPF balance.

Only members who have activated their UAN can check their balance online.

Employees can also avail EPFO’s missed call and SMS service. In case you need to know your EPFO balance and do not have access to the Internet you can give a missed call to 011-22901406 following which the authority will send you an SMS with the details.

The SMS facility can also be used to know the PF amount. Simply SMS EPFOHO <UAN><LAN> to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number to get the PF account details. .

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 14:06 IST