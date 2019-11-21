e-paper
Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

SpiceJet, Gulf Air sign MoU to explore codeshare ops

business Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:36 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh and Gulf Air CEO Kresimir Kucko during signing of an MoU between the two airlines, in New Delhi.
Air passengers in India may soon get better connectivity to the Middle East with low-cost airline SpiceJet signing an agreement with Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air on Wednesday for sharing flights, coordinating cargo services, engineering services and pilot training.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet said that the two carriers will look at collaborating in the field of pilot training to nurture talent. The airlines will also engage and collaborate to enhance their respective cargo and engineering services.

“The new partnership between SpiceJet and Gulf Air will immensely benefit the two airlines and our passengers in times to come. We are developing an extensive portfolio of destinations both at home and in international markets. The Middle East has always been among our top priority markets,” said Ajay Singh, chairperson and managing director of SpiceJet after signing the MoU in New Delhi.

Krešimir Kučko, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air, said, “The signing of this MoU between the two carriers aims at initiation of collaboration between the two carriers, and further strengthening the strong ties between India and the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

