e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Subhash Chandra to lose control of Zee Entertainment after stake sale to repay loans

After this transaction, the promoter stake in Zee Entertainment will be reduced to 5 per cent, which means that media baron Subhash Chandra will lose control of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

business Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Subhash Chandra launched Zee Entertainment, considered to be the pioneer of television entertainment industry in India, in 1992.
Subhash Chandra launched Zee Entertainment, considered to be the pioneer of television entertainment industry in India, in 1992.(Vipin Kumar/HT File )
         

The Subhash Chandra-led Essel group on Wednesday said that it is planning to sell 16.5 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) to financial investors in order to repay loan obligations to certain lenders of the group.

After this transaction, the promoter stake in Zee Entertainment will be reduced to 5 per cent, which means that media baron Subhash Chandra will lose control of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Zee, considered to be the pioneer of television entertainment industry in India, was launched by Subhash Chandra in 1992. Ever since the launch year, the company expanded operations to enter packaging, infrastructure, education, precious metals, finance and technology sectors.

“The Group seeks to sell up to 16.5% stake in ZEEL to financial investors in order to repay loan obligations to certain lenders of the Group for whose benefit such shares are currently encumbered (and who have consented to such share sale by the Group),” the Essel Group said.

Earlier this year, Essel Group sold up to 11 per cent in Zee Entertainment to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund for Rs 4,224 crore.

“Out of the aforesaid, the Group seeks to sell 2.3 per cent stake in ZEEL to OFI Global China Fund, LLC and/or its affiliates. Pursuant to the aforementioned transactions, the post-transaction overall holdings of the Group in ZEEL will be 5%, out of which encumbered holdings of the Group will reduce to 1.1% of ZEEL,” it added.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, Subhash Chandra’s Essel Group companies held 22.37 per cent promoter stake in Zee. Of this, 21.48 per cent was pledged as collateral against finances availed by Essel Group firms.

Post the completion of the transaction announced on Wednesday by the company, Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China will together hold 18.74 per cent.

ZEEL closed higher by 7.89 per cent at Rs 307.15 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

tags
top news
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
As senior Sena leaders talk govt formation, party MLAs murmur concerns
As senior Sena leaders talk govt formation, party MLAs murmur concerns
Pakistan with China tries to put 4 Indians on UN terror list
Pakistan with China tries to put 4 Indians on UN terror list
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
Watch: Currency shower from 6th floor office in Kolkata during DRI raid
Watch: Currency shower from 6th floor office in Kolkata during DRI raid
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
Australia vs Pakistan LiveHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiChandrayaan-2Shiv SenaUN terror listAlia BhattUP Police Result 2019New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News