TRAI 'categorically rejects' reports on shifting to 11-digit mobile numbering plan

TRAI ‘categorically rejects’ reports on shifting to 11-digit mobile numbering plan

It released a clarification regarding its recommendations on ‘Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services’ on Friday. Reports had said the usage of 11-digit long mobile numbers was a part of that.

Updated: May 31, 2020 15:29 IST
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TRAI also said it has recommended a dialling prefix 0 while making a call from a fixed-line number to a mobile number.
TRAI also said it has recommended a dialling prefix 0 while making a call from a fixed-line number to a mobile number.;photo:pradeep gaur/mint
         

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Sunday denied media reports saying the regulatory body has recommended using 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile services in the country.

It released a clarification regarding its recommendations on ‘Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services’ on Friday. Reports had said the usage of 11-digit long mobile numbers was a part of that.

“It is a complete misinterpretation of the aforesaid recommendations. TRAI has not recommended the 11 digit numbering scheme for mobile services,” the body said in a release.

“In fact, as per the TRAI commendation, the country will continue to follow a 10-digit numbering for mobile services. We have categorically rejected shifting to an 11-digit mobile numbering plan,” it added.

TRAI also said it has recommended a dialling prefix 0 while making a call from a fixed-line number to a mobile number.

“The introduction of a dialling preface for a particular type of call is not akin to increasing the number of digits in the telephone number. This change in dialling pattern will generate 2544 million additional numbering resources for mobile services to cater to the future requirements,” it said.

It also pointed out that in the existing scheme, the dialling prefix 0 is mandatory while making inter-short distance charging area (SDCA) call from a fixed-line number to a fixed-line number.

“This dialling prefix is also mandatory when calls are made from a mobile number to any fixed line number. Therefore, the current recommendation suggests a minor addition in the dialling pattern.”

