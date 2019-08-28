Two startups to create 1 lakh AI, deep-learning experts by 2020

business

Two startups incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, have joined hands with a mission to create 1,00,000 experts in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning by 2020.

GUVI, which offers a platform for students in Tier 2,3 cities, to learn in vernacular languages, is now collaborating with One Fourth Labs, a startup founded by a IIT Madras faculty, which offers advanced AI courses at nominal fees, starting at Rs1,000.

AI is one of the dominant technologies of this generation, which has helped machines reach human-level performance on specific tasks such as identifying faces, classifying images, playing complex strategy games, detecting anomalies in medical images and so on. There is a huge demand for AI talent in India, but the supply is limited due to a shortage of affordable courses, which take students from basics to advanced topics.

GUVI will be the platform partner and One Fourth Labs will be the content partner for the joint initiative. It is open to every student who is strong in high school mathematics and Python programming who can now become an AI and deep-learning expert using this course.

Speaking about this collaboration, Mr. S.P. Balamurugan, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, GUVI, said, “Students can sign up at www.guvi.in to access this ‘Deep Learning’ course. IIT Madras professors have created the course content in the platform. Coding contests will be conducted periodically with top performers rewarded through the platform. Periodic assessment will be conducted in the GUVI platform to issue the certificates upon course completion. The learning history of the individual will be maintained as part of his GUVI profile, which users can share with employers. The platform is gamified to keep learners attentive and to ensure learners complete the course.”

The mission of GUVI is to take technology skills to all deserving students. Demography should never be a barricade to acquire skills. Towards this, GUVI offers technology skills that are in-demand in the industry in regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Arabic, besides English. Till now, GUVI has upskilled more than 1.5 lakh engineers in latest technology skills such as python, java and machine learning, among others, and help them gain placement in IT firms.

The course offered by One Fourth Labs is priced at Rs1,000 for students and faculty and Rs5,000 for working professionals. It is a six-month completely online programme divided into four stages comprising a total of 15 course. Participants will receive certificates at the end of every stage. Registrations are now open at www.guvi.in/dl.

