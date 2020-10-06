e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Uber launches employee commute services

Uber launches employee commute services

With Ubers new commute specific options, organisations can create dedicated transport programmes for employees and clients, it said in a statement.

business Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bengaluru
There is ‘Employee Group Rides’ which will enable employees from the same organisation to book rides together to travel to work
There is ‘Employee Group Rides’ which will enable employees from the same organisation to book rides together to travel to work(HT Photo)
         

Uber announced on Tuesday it has expanded its ‘Uber for Business’ product offering by launching two new services for helping businesses support their employees’ daily commute.

With Ubers new commute specific options, organisations can create dedicated transport programmes for employees and clients, it said in a statement.

These are: ‘Employee Group Rides’ which will enable employees from the same organisation to book rides together to travel to work, and ‘Business Charter’where companies can reserve a dedicated fleet of vehicles provided by third party fleet partners for their employees and customers.

tags
top news
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In