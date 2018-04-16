UCO Bank shares tank 18% after CBI books ex-CMD in Rs 621 crore fraud

Shares of UCO Bank plunged nearly 18% in morning trade after the CBI booked Arun Kaul, former chairman-cum-managing director of the lender, and others in connection with an alleged Rs 621-crore loan fraud.

Shares of the company opened at Rs 20 on Monday, then lost further ground and fell to their 52-week low of Rs 19.15, down 14.31% over its previous closing price.

On NSE, the stock opened at Rs 20.60, then fell to its 52-week low of Rs 18.25, down 17.97% over its last close.

The stock had partially recovered by afternoon, however, trading 8.09% or Rs 1.80 lower at Rs 20.45 at 2.28 pm on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On April 14, the CBI booked Kaul and others in connection with an alleged Rs 621-crore loan fraud which has caused a loss of over Rs 737 crore to the bank.

Besides Kaul, the CBI booked Era Engineering Infra India Ltd. (EEIL), its CMD Hem Singh Bharana, two chartered accountants -- Pankaj Jain and Vandna Sharda -- and Pawan Bansal of Altius Finserve Pvt. Ltd. among others, they said.

It is alleged that the accused persons in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy defrauded the UCO Bank to the tune of about Rs 621 crore by diversion and siphoning of the bank loans.

Kaul, who was the CMD of the Kolkata-based bank between 2010 and 2015, allegedly facilitated the accused company in obtaining the loan.