UN will not be able to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030

Self development goals are the “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.World leaders agreed in 2015 that eliminating hunger by 2030 would require an annual investment of over $115 billion

Feb 12, 2020
Rome, Italy: The United Nations will miss its target of achieving 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, a senior UN representative has said in Rome.

"We are not going to achieve the goals by the next decade. We are all lagging far behind," said Hans Hoogeveen, permanent representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.

Hoogeveen was delivering the welcome address at the 43rd session of the governing council, the decision-making body of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). Hoogeveen is the outgoing chair of the council.

Set in 2015 by the UN General Assembly, the self development goals (SDGs) are the “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”, intended to be achieved by 2030. The goals include zero poverty, zero hunger, good health and well being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, clean and affordable energy, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action.

IFAD, a UN financial institution that offers grants and low-interest loans to projects that help reduce poverty and increase food security, is particularly interested in fighting hunger.

Globally, hunger has grown for the third year in a row. World leaders agreed in 2015 that eliminating hunger by 2030 would require an annual investment of more than $115 billion. But now, the UN says it needs more money to achieve the target and “find triggers for change.”

Recognizing the need for urgent action, Hoogeveen said, "We need action on the ground. We all know that every solution will start with the farmers, especially the youth.”

