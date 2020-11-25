United States: New jobless claims climb to 778,000, shows data

business

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 20:19 IST

Applications for US state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a second straight week in the first back-to-back increases since July.

The data indicate that soaring coronavirus cases and fresh lockdowns are spurring a new wave of layoffs.

Initial jobless claims in regular state programs increased by 30,000 to 778,000 in the week ended Nov. 21, according to Labor Department data Wednesday. Without adjustments for seasonal fluctuations, the figure rose by about 78,000 during the week, which coincides with the reference period for the monthly jobs report.

Continuing claims -- the total pool of Americans on ongoing state unemployment benefits -- fell by 299,000 to 6.07 million in the week ended Nov. 14. But the number of Americans on an extended assistance program continued to increase, a sign that more people have exhausted regular state benefits.

Also Read: US surpasses 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a day with hospitals already full

The main figures compared with economists’ projections for 730,000 initial claims and 6 million continuing claims, based on the median estimates in Bloomberg surveys.

The consecutive increases in claims offer evidence that the coronavirus threatens to stall an economic rebound that was already moderating from a breakneck pace in the third quarter, with some economists predicting a contraction for the first quarter.

The job market faces additional hurdles as states restrict business activity and hospitalizations spike.