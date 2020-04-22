e-paper
Home / Business News / US oil prices jump after massive rout

US oil prices jump after massive rout

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for June delivery rose 18.93 percent to $13.76 a barrel, after suffering heavy falls in New York overnight.

business Updated: Apr 22, 2020 06:59 IST
Agence France-Presse
Singapore
A fuel tanker is seen driving into the Vopak Terminal at the Port of Los Angeles, Wilmington, California, US.
A fuel tanker is seen driving into the Vopak Terminal at the Port of Los Angeles, Wilmington, California, US. (Bloomberg)
         

US oil prices surged Wednesday after a turbulent start to the week that saw them fall below zero for the first time due to a coronavirus-triggered demand shock.

WTI for May delivery on Monday collapsed to an unprecedented low of minus $40.32 as traders scrambled to sell it before the contract expired Tuesday, but could find few buyers with storage capacity fast filling up.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

WTI for May delivery on Monday collapsed to an unprecedented low of minus $40.32 as traders scrambled to sell it before the contract expired Tuesday, but could find few buyers with storage capacity fast filling up.

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

European benchmark Brent crude for June delivery was up 0.98 percent at $19.52 a barrel, after tumbling to an 18-year low the previous day.

