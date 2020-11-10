e-paper
Whatsapp rolls out new shopping button

According to Mashable, the shopping button does not bring in any new functionality to the table but it simply makes the process of discovering product catalogues easier. The button, which looks like a storefront icon, will replace the call button within conversations

business Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:56 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
The users will still be able to place voice or video calls in the application.
In a bid to make the shopping experience easier for customers, WhatsApp Business is introducing the new shopping button.

According to Mashable, the shopping button does not bring in any new functionality to the table but it simply makes the process of discovering product catalogues easier. The button, which looks like a storefront icon, will replace the call button within conversations.

However, the users will still be able to place voice or video calls in the application.

With this new tweak, WhatsApp believes that the customers will be able to discover products easily. While this might seem like a simple change, the new addition is a sign of future development. Recently, Facebook announced that it will soon bring in-app shopping to WhatsApp.

As reported by Mashable, the launch of in-app shopping will make it tremendously easier for customers to purchase goods right from the application. Although, it is not clear as to when this will happen, teasers shared by WhatsApp indicate that users might not have to wait too long for the upcoming feature.

