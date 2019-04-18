‘Will fly you’: Air India has ‘special fare’ for Jet flyers stranded abroad

Air India acted as the good samaritan on Thursday and came to the rescue of Jet Airways passengers stranded at various destinations across the world and offered to ferry them back to India for a “special stranded fare”.

In a statement issued late on Thursday evening, Air India said, that “as a gesture of goodwill and to mitigate the hardship of the 9W stranded passengers at international stations” it was “offering special fares to such passengers”.

“Passengers holding confirmed RT tickets on Jet Airways will be allowed to avail a Special Stranded passenger fare from the destinations common with AI,” the statement said.

The statement went on to list 14 sectors and routes on which it was offering the special fare.

Also read: ‘Can’t sleep at night’: Despair over jobs as Jet Airways grounded

However, it added a bunch of modalities to the offer of the special fare.

Among those were that the fares would be available for economy class travel only and only on direct flights and that the passengers carrying cancelled Jet Airways tickets would be allowed.

It also said that the “e-tickets should be rubber stamped by Jet Airways office to be eligible” to avail the special stranded fare.

It also said that the tickets should be issued with manual tariffication with clear endorsement, “Jet Stranded Pax” and that the “tour code should clearly state 9WSTRFH”.

Jet Airways on Wednesday announced that it was temporarily suspending all flight operations after a Rs 400-crore bailout package was refused to it.

Over the last few weeks, Jet Airways has been slowly reducing its operational fleet with lessors withdrawing their aircraft.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday evening, Jet Airways said that it was in constant engagement with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Civil Aviation” with regard to the suspension of its flight operations.

On Wednesday, the last flight that the beleaguered airlines operated was flight 9W-2502 which took off from Amritsar at 10.20 pm from Amritsar and landed in Mumbai two hours later.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 21:31 IST