10,000 Minds, 118 Nations: Groundbreaking Upcoming International Summit Will Redefine Global Unity for Peace

New Delhi [India], December 19: Ten thousand experts are convening in Hyderabad to showcase proven peace-creating technologies of consciousness.

Hailing from 118 countries, these experts, spanning all ages and walks of life, cultures, and religions, will assemble from 29 December 2023 to 13 January 2024 at Kanha Shanti Vanam near Hyderabad. This assembly is being organized by the Global Union of Scientists for Peace (GUSP).

With conflicts and wars escalating, there is an urgent need for a new approach. The Assembly proposes a coherence-creating group of experts in these technologies of consciousness that can prevent war and conflict at a cost lower than a single day of war.

Extensive scientific research has substantiated that these technologies create a measurable influence of peace throughout society.

The assembly in Hyderabad will mark the initiation of an endeavour to establish a permanent peace-creating group of 10,000 for the entire world, with the potential to forge lasting global peace.

The 10,000 experts gathering near Hyderabad are proficient in specific advanced technologies of consciousness, namely, the Transcendental Meditation (TM) and TM-Sidhi Program, as elucidated by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

Derived by Maharishi directly from the ancient Vedic science of India, these technologies have been validated by modern scientific research. Maharishi, a distinguished scientist of consciousness, taught globally from 1958 until 2008. Presently, 100 countries offer authorized training in these powerful technologies.

The Assembly of 10,000 for World Peace is not merely a call for peace or a forum for discussions. It will focus solely on the practical application of proven technologies of consciousness to radiate a coherence-creating influence of peace throughout the world.

Since the mid-1970s, fifty-four empirical studies published in leading peer-reviewed scholarly journals or professional conference proceedings have found that groups of experts practicing these technologies together radiate a powerful influence of coherence in the entire surrounding society. This phenomenon, named "the Maharishi Effect," has been officially recognized by the Australian government for crime prevention.

The individuals spearheading the organization of the "10,000 for Peace" assembly include Dr. Tony Nader, MD, PhD, a neuroscientist, globally recognized Vedic scholar, and a renowned authority in consciousness studies. As Maharishi's successor, he leads TM organizations worldwide and serves as the chairman of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace (GUSP). And Dr. John Hagelin, PhD, a physics professor, president of Maharishi International University, and president of GUSP, is also instrumental in this effort. Additionally, Dr. Ashley Deans, PhD, a physics professor and executive vice president at GUSP.

