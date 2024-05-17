 1990s Winamp music player is making a comeback with new streaming platform - Hindustan Times
1990s Winamp music player is making a comeback with new streaming platform

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2024 01:27 PM IST

Winamp will retain ownership of the software and control the official version's innovations as well.

Iconic music player Winamp is making a comeback by opening its source code to developers worldwide. This will be done on September 24, 2024 to invite global collaboration which will allow developers from around the world to contribute to the software.

Developers can participate by signing up at about.winamp.com/free-llama.
Developers can participate by signing up at about.winamp.com/free-llama.

"This decision will delight millions of users around the world. Our focus will be on new mobile players and other platforms. We will be releasing a new mobile player at the beginning of July. Still, we don't want to forget the tens of millions of users who use the software on Windows and will benefit from thousands of developers' experience and creativity," Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp said.

Although Winamp will retain ownership of the software and control the official version's innovations as well.

More on Winamp:

Winamp revolutionized listening to music in the late 90s and early 2000s. It was launched in 1997 and its peak user base reached 90 million. AOL acquired Nullsoft, the company behind Winamp, in 1999. In 2013, AOL planned to discontinue Winamp and sell it to Radionomy which updated Winamp in 2018. In 2022, the Winamp 5.9 release candidate became available for download.

