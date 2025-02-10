255 passengers placed on ‘no fly list’ in last three years: Govt

NEW DELHI: A total of 255 passengers were placed on the no-fly list over the last three years due to complaints of misbehaviour, quarrels and manhandling of crew members, minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said on Monday. Minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (SansadTV YouTube/File)

In a written response to BJP MPs, Iranna Kadadi and Medha Vishram Kulkarni, Mohol said 63 passengers were put on the list in 2022, 110 in 2023 and 82 in 2024.

The reasons for the ban, he said, included a range of disruptive behaviours such as verbal arguments, physical altercations, manhandling of crew members, and general misconduct, which have all contributed to the growing figures.

Mohol said an aggrieved person, after learning about being included in the No Fly List and the duration of the ban, has a right to appeal within 60 days from the date of issue of the order, to an Appellate Committee constituted by the civil aviation ministry.

The appellate committee, responsible for reviewing the appeals, comprises a retired judge of a high court as the chairman, a representative from a passengers’ association, consumer association, or a retired officer of a Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum as a member, a representative of the airline holding a position not below the rank of vice- president or its equivalent as a member.

Once the appeal has been heard, the appellate committee issues a decision, and their ruling is considered to be final. If the appellant disagrees with the decision, they have rights to take the matter to the high court, he said.

“Adequate regulatory framework are in place to ensure safety of the aircraft/ persons/ property/ good order & discipline on board the aircraft and to handle the unlawful/disruptive behaviour on-board the aircraft. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued…for Handling of unruly/disruptive passengers, including procedure for placing unruly passengers in No-Fly list,” Mohol said.