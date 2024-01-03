5 mutual funds that gave highest returns in 2023

The Indian stock market closed 2023 with a stellar rise, with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both witnessing nearly 20 per cent hike this fiscal year. This spike hugely factored in when it came to the returns of mutual fund investors. Here are the top mutual funds of 2023 that gave exceptional returns

Those who invested in mutual funds in the year bagged major returns, with the top 5 large cap firms delivering over 24 percent returns each, while mid cap and small cap firms delivered nearly over 40 percent each.

The average annual return for large cap mutual funds was 16.15 per cent in 2023, while that of mid cap and small cap firms stood at 30.77 per cent and 34.29 per cent on average, respectively. Large cap firms offered comparatively lower returns last year, while most small cap mutual funds had over 40 percent annual returns.

The highest delivering small cap mutual fund in 2023 was Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund, which offered over 53 per cent annual return last year, according to data available on Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

While large cap funds offered the lowest annual percentage of return in 2023, their total AUMs (assets under management) remained the highest of all, amounting to ₹2,76,639 crore. Mentioned below are the top five small cap, mid cap and large cap funds with the highest return in 2023.

Top 5 large cap mutual funds with highest returns

Top large cap mutual funds Annual Returns 2023 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 28.85% Bank of India Bluechip Fund 27.05% HDFC Top 100 Fund 26.61% JM Large Cap Fund 26.16% Invesco India Large Cap Fund 24.45%

Top 5 mid cap mutual funds with highest returns

Top mid cap mutual funds Annual Returns 2023 Nippon India Growth Fund 42.93% JM Midcap Fund 42.88% Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 41.31% HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund 41.11% WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund 38.53%

Top 5 small cap mutual funds with highest returns

Top small cap mutual funds Annual Returns 2023 Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund 53.22% Bandhan Small Cap Fund 49.48% Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund 49.44% ITI Small Cap Fund 48.54% Quant Small Cap Fund 44.90%

(Data by Mint, AMFI till December 2023)

Mutual funds are the go-to investment options for long-term investors. One can make a large lump sum investment or sign up for a monthly SIP when it comes to investing in mutual funds, depending on the financial assets of the investor.

While mutual funds don't come without their own risks, investing in MFs is considered a less risky option since the investments are long term, increasing the possibility of a good return.