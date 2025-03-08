50% of Indian women borrowers aged between 25-35, Maharashtrian women are biggest borrowers: Report

Half of the total women borrowers in the country are aged between 25 and 35 years, with women from Maharashtra and Karnataka leading with the biggest share of total loan disbursements, according to a new report by BharatLoan. Most women borrowers earn between ₹ 30,000- ₹ 50,000.

The ‘BharatLoan Lending Report 2025’, released a day prior to the International Women's Day, notes that women now account for nearly 11% of the total loan disbursements in 2025. While their share is low, a slow but steady growth indicates rising awareness of financial services and improved accessibility for women.

Also read: ‘IIT academia stuck in the past’: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia says innovation comes from doing, not just studying

Additionally, women from Maharashtra account for 28% of total loan disbursements while those from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi account for 23%, 13% and 11% respectively. “Loans are concentrated in the western and southern regions,” the report added.

Women borrowers have also seen an annual growth rate of 6-8% in loan disbursals. According to the report, disbursals to women grew by 5% in 2023 and 13% in 2024. “This momentum is expected to continue in 2025, with projected growth reaching 18-19%,” the report said.

Also read: How can women get ₹2,500 aid per month from Delhi govt? Check steps, eligibility

The age group with the highest participation in availing loans is the 30-35 age bracket, at 27.81%, followed by the 25-30 age group (22.68%) and 35-40 age group (22.57%). This trend highlights that young working women are actively leveraging credit for career growth, higher education, and personal financial planning.

Over one-third of women borrowers in India are middle-income professionals, earning between ₹30,000 and ₹50,000 per month. Another 24% of the women borrowers fall in the ₹50,000- ₹70,000 range while over 16% earn between ₹70,000- ₹1 lakh.

Also read: Who are the world's richest women? Their net worth and path to success

“While we see steady participation, there is still significant scope to empower more women with easy and accessible credit,” BharatLoan Founder Amit Bansal said on the report's findings.