50% of the world's richest are from these 3 countries. Check full list

Forbes has released the list of global billionaires, featuring 3,028 people from around the world, crossing the 3,000 mark for the first time. This figure is 247 more than last year. At the top of the ranking was Elon Musk, co-founder of seven companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, with an estimated worth of $342 billion. He was followed by Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos. US has a total of 902 billionaires, according to the latest Forbes rich list.(Representational image)

Overall, these billionaires are worth a total of $16.1 trillion, up by nearly $2 trillion compared to 2024.

Among the top countries with the most billionaires are the US, with a record 902 billionaires, followed by China (516, including Hong Kong) and India (205 billionaires). According to the list, more than 50% of all listees are citizens of one of these three countries. Altogether, 76 nations and two semi-autonomous territories are represented on the list, including Albania, which has been included for the first time.

In the context of India, which ranked third in terms of the number of billionaires, at the top of the list was Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, with a net worth of $92.5 billion. He was followed by Gautam Adani, the Savitri Jindal family, Shiv Nadar, Dilip Shanghvi, and Cyrus Poonawalla.

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires

United States – 902 billionaires

China – 450 billionaires

India – 205 billionaires

Germany – 171 billionaires

Russia – 140 billionaires

Canada – 76 billionaires

Italy – 74 billionaires

Hong Kong – 66 billionaires

Brazil – 56 billionaires

United Kingdom – 55 billionaires

Forbes rich list

Forbes has been publishing the global billionaires list since 1987. This year, it also added 15 billionaires from Saudi Arabia, after removing the Kingdom's billionaires in 2018 following a government crackdown. Additionally, there were 288 new faces joining the annual Billionaires ranking this year, including celebrities such as rockstar Bruce Springsteen ($1.2 billion), movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.1 billion), and comedian Jerry Seinfeld ($1.1 billion).