Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / A closer examination of India’s inflation story
business

A closer examination of India’s inflation story

A disaggregated analysis shows that the actual inflation picture is slightly more complicated than what the headline numbers suggest
Between May and September, inflation has come down by 195 basis points.(HT File)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 03:34 AM IST
By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), grew at 4.35% in September 2021. Between May and September, inflation has come down by 195 basis points. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. While that’s reason for cheer, a disaggregated analysis shows that the actual inflation picture is slightly more complicated than what the headline numbers suggest. Here are four charts which explain this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india inflation
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govt cautioned states back in August, show documents

Air India unions write to Centre over cash and other benefits post-Tata takeover

Nothing confirms Qualcomm collab; will this be the trump card for new products?

India cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP