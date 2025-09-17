A US Fed rate cut is a given, but what next? Over to Jerome Powell now

The long-awaited US Federal Reserve decision will come out shortly, with traders expecting officials to cut interest rates for the first time this year and reveal the scope of reductions over the next few months. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (Reuters)

That will be key in shaping investor decisions going forward. For now, action is relatively quiet on Wall Street. The S&P 500 wavered near a record, with megacaps losing steam. The dollar remained at the lowest since 2022. Bond yields barely budged.

Traders are broadly expecting a quarter-point US Fed rate cut. hey are almost certain Jerome Powell will signal further reductions aimed at supporting a saggy labour market.

That setup has helped US stocks power to all-time highs in recent weeks.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News largely expect officials to pencil in two US Fed rate cuts for this year, in line with projections submitted in June. That would imply only one more cut after this week’s meeting, either in October or in December.

While the potential for market-moving surprises is ample, options trading shows bets on a calmer-than-normal reaction. At JPMorgan Chase & Co., Andrew Tyler says the most-likely outcome is the Fed cutting by a quarter point, with the S&P 500 gaining between 0.5% to 1% as long as Powell tilts dovish and signals gradual reductions.