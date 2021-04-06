Aakash joins BYJU's universe in nearly $1 billion deal

Edtech company Byju’s on Monday confirmed the acquisition of education institution Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), as it looks to boost its presence in the test preparation segment and add omnichannel capabilities to both entities.

The cash-and-stock deal was closed at almost $1 billion last week, making it one of the most expensive deals in India’s burgeoning edtech space, according to two people with direct knowledge of the merger talks.

AESL will function independently post the acquisition, with founders J.C. Chaudhry and Aakash Chaudhry continuing to lead the entity.

The acquisition points to Byju’s efforts to bolster its presence in the test prep space as competition heats up. Last year, rival Unacademy made close to six acquisitions in test prep space, while Amazon India made an entry in the segment with Amazon Academy.

Aakash’s pedagogy in the test prep segment will see an integration with Byju’s content and tech capabilities. “The whole idea of the partnership is to enable students to learn anywhere, anytime and through any preferred delivery channel. While we put together a larger ecosystem with Byju’s, the Aakash business will continue to run as it is, as we expand our physical classroom centres and go deeper into tier-2 and tier-3 locations,” said Aakash Chaudhry, managing director, AESL.

Aakash has close to 200 physical learning centres across 130 cities, which serve about 150,000 students—a small part of what Chaudhry estimates to be a market comprising of 2.5 million students.