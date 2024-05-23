 Adani CFO mocks coal scam reports: ‘Britain had to colonise India because...’ - Hindustan Times
Adani CFO mocks coal scam reports: ‘Britain had to colonise India because...’

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The report claimed, citing documents, that Gautam Adani may have obtained profits at the expense of air quality.

Adani Group's CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh reacted to a Financial Times (FT) investigative report that claimed the conglomerate's involvement in an alleged coal scam. On X (formerly Twitter), he said, "A major investigative report, on why #GreatBritain had to colonize India in 1757 AD, by FT, BBC et al. Finding of Investigative Report: To stop formation of Adani Group. Now you now everything. (sic)"

The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)
The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)

The report claimed that the Adani Group passed off low-quality coal as far more expensive cleaner fuel in transactions with an Indian state power utility. Citing documents secured by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, the report claimed that Gautam Adani may have obtained major profits at the expense of air quality.

Following this, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party will take cognizance of the investigation if the INDIA bloc government comes to power. Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “A huge coal scam has come to light under the BJP government. Through this scam that has been going on for years, Modiji's favorite friend Adani has looted thousands of crores of rupees by selling low-grade coal at three times the price, the price of which the common people have paid from their pockets by paying expensive electricity bills.

He added, "Will the Prime Minister tell how many tempos were used to keep ED, CBI and IT quiet on this open corruption? After June 4, the Indian government will investigate this mega scam and account for every penny looted from the public.”

News / Business / Adani CFO mocks coal scam reports: ‘Britain had to colonise India because...’
