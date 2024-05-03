Adani Green Q4 results: Net profit down 39% at ₹310 crore
May 03, 2024 02:30 PM IST
Adani Green Q4 results: EBITDA witnessed a notable decrease of 18% to ₹1,851 crore from ₹2,264 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Adani Green Q4 results: Adani Green reported decline in net profit by 70% to ₹150 crore compared to ₹508 crore in the same period last year. In the same period, revenue experienced a marginal decline of 2%, amounting to ₹2,527 crore compared to ₹2,587 crore year-on-year, the company said.
EBITDA witnessed a notable decrease of 18% to ₹1,851 crore from ₹2,264 crore in the corresponding period last year while the company also saw a reduction in its margin- standing at 73.2% compared to 87.5% in the previous year.
