Adani Green share price rises over 5% after company announces 30% increase in operational capacity

Adani Green Energy shares jumped over five per cent on Tuesday after the company released an operational update for the financial year 2024-25. Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022.(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

The update showed that its operational capacity increased by 30 per cent to 14.2 GW in 2024-25, compared to the previous year.

On top of this, it also said that it will add another 1 GW, making its total operational capacity, 15.2 GW.

As a result, the shares rallied as much as 5.33 per cent, hitting an intraday high of ₹941.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

As of 12:45 pm, the shares were still up by 4.49 per cent or by ₹40.10, trading at ₹933.80 apiece.

Adani Green's capacity expansion to 14,243 MW was mostly driven by greenfield additions of 3,309 MW, which included the commissioning of 2,710 MW of solar power projects.

These projects are in places like Khavda, Gujarat (1,460 MW), Rajasthan (1,000 MW), and Andhra Pradesh (250 MW).

All of this led to a 28 per cent increase in energy sales, which was at 27,969 million units in 2024-25, according to the update.

The company's wind portfolio recorded a Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 27.2 per cent, supported by 95.9 per cent plant availability, while the hybrid portfolio delivered a CUF of 39.5 per cent, with a plant availability of 99.6 per cent, and the solar portfolio had a CUF of 24.8 per cent, backed by 99.5 per cent plant availability.

How did Adani Green stock perform previously?

Adani Green's share price gained 7 per cent in a month, though the stock is down by 11 per cent on a year-to-date basis. It ended up plunging by 48 per cent over the last year.

However, its have delivered multibagger returns of 400 per cent in five years, according to a Mint report.