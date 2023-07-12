Home / Business / Adani Enterprises raises 12.5 billion rupees with return to rupee bond market after Hinderberg crisis

Adani Enterprises raises 12.5 billion rupees with return to rupee bond market after Hinderberg crisis

Bloomberg | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 12, 2023 04:04 PM IST

The fundraising is the latest attempt by the ports-to-power conglomerate to shore up investor confidence after months of damage control.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship firm raised 12.5 billion rupees ($152 million) through notes, its first such local-currency bond sale since it was targeted by short seller Hindenburg Research in January.

The Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India.(Bloomberg)
The Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India.(Bloomberg)

Adani Enterprises Ltd. raised funds on Tuesday by privately placing the notes, the company said in an exchange filing. The three-year notes are unrated and carry a coupon of 10%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The fundraising is the latest attempt by the ports-to-power conglomerate to shore up investor confidence after months of damage control. It has denied US short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of widespread corporate malfeasance, which sent the group’s stocks and bonds tumbling.

Also Read: As Foxconn exits, Vedanta says has lined up partners for semiconductor venture

Meanwhile, the conglomerate has improved its key debt metrics as it continues to restore investor confidence. Adani Group’s net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization improved to 3.27 times at the end of March compared with 3.81 times a year ago, while cash balance rose to 403.5 billion rupees, the company said in a report last month.

An Adani Group spokesperson didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking confirmation on the tenor and coupon details of the issuance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out