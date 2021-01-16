Adani Group rebuts allegations, says no loan to it turned NPA
Adani Group on Saturday rebutted allegations of not paying bank loans saying it maintains an impeccable record of not a single NPA in three decades of its existence.
In a statement on Twitter, the ports-to-energy conglomerate said it has built stellar infrastructure assets in the nation adopting prudent corporate governance and capital management processes that have consistently enhanced credit quality.
"The group maintains an impeccable record of not a single NPA in the three decades of its existence," it said responding to a tweet by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.
Swamy had on Friday tweeted on dues of Adani.
"Trapeze Artist Adani now owes ₹4.5 lakh crores as NPA to banks. Correct me if I am wrong. Yet his wealth is doubling every two years since 2016. Why can't he repay the banks? Maybe like with the six airports he has bought he might soon buy out all the banks he owes money," he had said in a Twitter post.
Adani on Saturday called the number quoted in the tweet as "incorrect and fictitious number."
"Aligned to our core philosophy of nation-building, the Adani Group has built stellar infrastructure assets mitigating critical demand gaps in India," it said. "Given our prudent corporate governance framework and capital management processes, our credit quality has consistently enhanced and the net debt to EBITDA ratio is less than 4, which demonstrates high credit ratings quality and almost all of our businesses enjoy a high credit rating from international and domestic rating agencies."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp defers new policy on info sharing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin swings undermine CFO case for converting cash to cryptocurrency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HDFC Bank penalises its executive for inadvertently selling shares
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani Group rebuts allegations, says no loan to it turned NPA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Billionaire Jhunjhunwala-backed game startup Nazara starts India's tech IPO rush
- Founded by gamer Nitish Mittersain in 2000, when he was a college undergrad, Nazara is among the firms that have benefited from a global boom in smartphone gaming that began even before the pandemic drove millions online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI policies helped ease severity of economic impact of Covid-19: RBI Guv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Open to examine proposal on bad banks: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to support economic revival, financial stability: RBI Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emerging markets need reserves as shock buffers, says RBI governor Das
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virus fears return to haunt markets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HCL Tech Dec qtr profit jumps 27% to Rs.3,982 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s trade deficit at 25-month high in Dec
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to check income tax refund status online. Read here
- Income tax refund (ITR) status can be checked on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website as well as on the income tax department’s e-filing site.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US industrial production jumps 1.6 per cent in December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Signal sees global outage, company says 'working hard to restore service'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox