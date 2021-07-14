Home / Business / Adani Group takes over management control of MIAL
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)
business

Adani Group takes over management control of MIAL

  • This followed approvals from the Union government as well as the government of Maharashtra, and Maharashtra’s City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).
READ FULL STORY
By Rhik Kundu, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:22 AM IST

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly-owned unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Tuesday took over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the GVK Group.

This followed approvals from the Union government as well as the government of Maharashtra, and Maharashtra’s City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

“Our larger objective is to reinvent airports as ecosystems that drive local economic development and act as the nuclei around which we can catalyse aviation-linked businesses. These include metropolitan developments that span entertainment facilities, e-commerce and logistics capabilities, aviation dependent industries, smart city developments, and other innovative business concepts,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani foundation mial
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.