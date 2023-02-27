Adani Ports crosses 300 MMT cargo handling in 329 days

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) crossed 300 million metric tonne (MMT) of cargo handling on Thursday.

The company crossed the cargo handling in just 329 days.

APSEZ has registered growth since it started operations over two decades ago and continues to outperform all India cargo volume growth, with its market share rising rapidly, the company said in a statement.

"APSEZ's flagship port, Mundra, is outpacing all its closest rivals by comfortable margins and continues to be the largest port in the nation in terms of volumes handled," APSEZ CEO and Whole Time Director Karan Adani said.

APSEZ, a part of Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an integrated transport utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate.