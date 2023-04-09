Home / Business / Adani Power begins electricity supply from J'khand's Godda plant to Bangladesh

Adani Power begins electricity supply from J'khand's Godda plant to Bangladesh

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 09, 2023 10:13 PM IST

“The Godda Power Plant is a strategic asset in the India-Bangladesh’s long-standing relationship,” said S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, in the statement.

Adani Power on Sunday said that it has begun supplying electricity from its plant in Godda in Jharkhand to Bangladesh.

It is expected to commission its second 800 MW unit soon.(PTI/ Representative image )
It is expected to commission its second 800 MW unit soon.(PTI/ Representative image )

Adani Power Ltd (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, has commissioned the first 800 MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in Jharkhand. The plant has started with supplying 748 MW of power to Bangladesh, a company statement said.

Also Read| Adani Power agrees to sign supplementary PPA with Haryana

The electricity supplied from Godda will significantly improve the situation in the neighbouring country as it will replace expensive power generated from liquid fuel, bringing down the average cost of power purchased, it stated.

“The Godda Power Plant is a strategic asset in the India-Bangladesh’s long-standing relationship,” said S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, in the statement.

It is the first power plant in the country, which has started its operations from Day One with 100 per cent Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD), SCR and Zero Water Discharge, it stated.

In November 2017, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) executed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with APL’s wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd (APJL) to procure 1,496 MW net capacity power from 2X800 MW ultra-supercritical power project at Godda.

It is expected to commission its second 800 MW unit soon, it stated.

Bangladesh has one of the largest liquid fuel-based power generation plants in the Indian sub-continent region. The installed capacity of heavy fuel oil (HFO)-based plants is about 6,329 MW and high-speed diesel (HSD)-based plants is about 1,290 MW, totaling to over 7,600 MW.

Though at present, Bangladesh has long-term PPA ties with three other imported coal-based generators, the total tariff of Godda plant is competitive compared to peers, it stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh electricity godda jharkhand plant power purchase agreement + 4 more
bangladesh electricity godda jharkhand plant power purchase agreement + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out