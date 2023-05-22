Adani stocks surge, head for best day since Hindenburg’s report

Adani Group shares surged on Monday, extending gains spurred by an Indian court panel’s report that found no conclusive evidence of stock-price manipulation as alleged by US short seller Hindenburg Research. Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., and Adani Power Ltd. rose by their 5% daily limit while Adani Wilmar Ltd. surged by its 10% daily limit. (Reuters)

The 10 Adani stocks have added about $10 billion to their market value in today’s session so far, poised to be the biggest increase since Hindenburg’s scathing report in January. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. surged more than 17%, adding to its 3.5% gain on Friday. Traders said that trapped short positions were unwound aggressively, and investors were inclined to take new long bets on the group.

The interim report “is helping because the fear of further inquiries against the group will reduce,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd. “It’s given the group a clean chit of sorts. While the change in perception from foreign investors will be gradual, this is a pretty significant step.”

The Securities and Exchange Board of India told a Supreme Court-appointed panel on Friday that it found no evidence of stock price manipulation or abusive trading patterns providing the group relief against one of the central allegations made by Hindenburg. Investigations are still ongoing. SEBI has an Aug. 14 deadline from the Supreme Court to close its probe on any securities law violation by the Adani Group, as well as any unusual market activity in its stocks.

