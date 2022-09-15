Home / Business / Adobe builds collaborative design muscle with $20 billion deal for Figma

Adobe builds collaborative design muscle with $20 billion deal for Figma

business
Published on Sep 15, 2022 07:52 PM IST

The cash-and-stock deal will give Adobe ownership of a company whose online collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is used by firms ranging from Zoom Video Communications to AirBnB and Coinbase.

Adobe has sharpened its focus on the collaboration tools space in recent years through acquisitions.(Reuters file photo)
Adobe has sharpened its focus on the collaboration tools space in recent years through acquisitions.(Reuters file photo)
Reuters |

Adobe Inc will buy startup Figma for about $20 billion in its biggest deal, the Photoshop maker said on Thursday, bulking up on applications that support online collaboration amid a global shift to hybrid working.

The cash-and-stock deal will give Adobe ownership of a company whose online collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is used by firms ranging from Zoom Video Communications to AirBnB and Coinbase.

"The combination of Adobe and Figma is transformational and will accelerate our vision for collaborative creativity," Adobe Chief Executive Shantanu Narayen said in a statement.

Adobe has sharpened its focus on the collaboration tools space in recent years through acquisitions. It acquired work management platform Workfront in 2020 and cloud-based video collaboration platform Frame.io last year.

Still, shares fell 13% in early trading. Some analysts pointed to the size of the deal that could require Adobe to raise debt. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.87 billion as of Sept. 2.

"We're disappointed for the price paid for the company (Figma)," said David Wagner, portfolio manager and equity analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors that owns a 1.5% stake in Adobe.

"It tends to not be a great sign when a company has to acquire to defend share. It's not a sustainable solution."

A CNBC report last month said thousands of Microsoft employees were utilizing Figma, putting pressure on the close relationship shared by the software giant with Adobe. Distribution across machines running on Windows helped Adobe gain ubiquity and the companies also sync their products across platforms.

The deal is expected to close in 2023 and San Francisco-based Figma will continue to be led by co-founder and Chief Executive Dylan Field. Either company will have to pay a termination fee of $1 billion if they scrap the deal.

Meanwhile, Adobe's fourth-quarter revenue forecast of $4.52 billion came in below the $4.58 billion estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Third-quarter profit also fell nearly 6%, reflecting the hit from a stronger dollar and higher costs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adobe systems inc
adobe systems inc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out