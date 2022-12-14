Home / Business / After SBI, HDFC Bank raises interest rates on FDs less than 2 crore

After SBI, HDFC Bank raises interest rates on FDs less than 2 crore

business
Published on Dec 14, 2022 05:20 PM IST

According to the bank's official website, the new rates are effective from December 14.

The headquarters of India's HDFC Bank is pictured in Mumbai, India. (Reuters/Used only for representation)
The headquarters of India's HDFC Bank is pictured in Mumbai, India. (Reuters/Used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector bank, has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than 2 crore. According to HT's sister website Mint, which cited the bank's official website, the new rates came into effect from today, December 14.

On December 13, the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank, hiked interest rates on FDs of less than 2 crore.

HDFC Bank latest interest rates on FDs

After the hike, the interest rate is of 3% each on fixed deposits with a maturity period of 7-14 days, and 15-29 days. For 30-45 days, the rate is 3.50%, and 4.50% for each of these maturity periods: 46-60 days, 61-89 days, and 90-180 days.

In other cases, the increased rates are as follows:

S No.Maturity periodNew rate
1.6 months 1 day to ≤ 9 months5.75%
2.9 months 1 day to < 1 year6%
3.12 months to < 15 months6.50%
4.15 months to < 18 months7%
5.18 months to < 21 months7%
6.21 months to 2 years7%
7.2 years 1 day to 3 years7%
8.3 years 1 day to 5 years7%
9.5 years 1 day to 10 years 7%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates for senior citizens

For senior citizens, HDFC Bank offers 50bps additional interest than the standard rates on fixed deposits maturing within 7 days to 5 years. After the hike, they will get interest at 3.5%-7.75% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Click here for more details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
hdfc bank ltd
hdfc bank ltd

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out