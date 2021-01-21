IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Sensex breaches 50k-mark, ends lower on profit-booking
Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Nestle India, HUL, HCL Tech, Infosys, ITC and Kotak Bank.(PTI)
Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Nestle India, HUL, HCL Tech, Infosys, ITC and Kotak Bank.(PTI)
business

Sensex breaches 50k-mark, ends lower on profit-booking

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 14,590.35.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:24 PM IST

Equity benchmark Sensex declined 167 points to close at 49,624.76 on Thursday, after hitting the historic 50,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade.

Weighed by selling in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC twins and TCS, the 30-share BSE index ended 167.36 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 49,624.76.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 14,590.35.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 4 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, SBI, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma and ITC.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

The rupee gained 6 paise to settle at a near 5-month high of 72.99 against US dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the positive zone, while Hong Kong closed in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in early deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.89 per cent lower at USD 55.58 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex rates sensex retreat from record high
app
Close
e-paper
Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Nestle India, HUL, HCL Tech, Infosys, ITC and Kotak Bank.(PTI)
Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Nestle India, HUL, HCL Tech, Infosys, ITC and Kotak Bank.(PTI)
business

Sensex breaches 50k-mark, ends lower on profit-booking

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:24 PM IST
The broader NSE Nifty slipped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 14,590.35.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd is India’s second-largest fuel retailer with a 25.77% market share.ramesh pathania/mint(MINT_PRINT)
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd is India’s second-largest fuel retailer with a 25.77% market share.ramesh pathania/mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

India still hopes oil majors will join race for biggest sale

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The planned $6.5 billion sale of the government’s 53% stake in the refiner will be India’s first big-ticket transaction in over a decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RBI slashed interest rates early last year to cushion the shock from the coronavirus crisis, but has left rates unchanged in recent months, cautious of rising inflation.(MINT_PRINT)
The RBI slashed interest rates early last year to cushion the shock from the coronavirus crisis, but has left rates unchanged in recent months, cautious of rising inflation.(MINT_PRINT)
business

India has been through worst of Covid-19, barring another wave, says RBI

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The RBI expects Asia's third-largest economy to contract by 7.5% in the current fiscal year to March, but analysts believe it is likely to escape recession and see modest growth in the current quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coronavirus crisis had directed the benchmark to hit record lows in the late March of 2020.(PTI)
The coronavirus crisis had directed the benchmark to hit record lows in the late March of 2020.(PTI)
business

From 26,000 to 50,000: Tracing Sensex's journey to record high in last 10 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The comeback of Sensex began in April 2020, going through a bumpy ride on the back of government introduced stimulus measures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.(PTI)
The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.(PTI)
business

Hopes fade for turnaround in Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2020

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:35 PM IST
India’s forex reserves consequently rose to a record $586 billion, catching up with Russia, which has the world’s fourth-largest stockpile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin is struggling to maintain its momentum from the end of 2020.(File photo)
Bitcoin is struggling to maintain its momentum from the end of 2020.(File photo)
business

Bitcoin falters for a second day, slides below technical level

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Bitcoin’s latest gyrations have seen it touch a record of almost $42,000 earlier this month before quickly dropping about 17%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shopper walks through an aisle displaying personal care goods at a Big Bazaar hypermarket, operated by Future Retail Ltd. in Mumbai(Bloomberg File Photo)
A shopper walks through an aisle displaying personal care goods at a Big Bazaar hypermarket, operated by Future Retail Ltd. in Mumbai(Bloomberg File Photo)
business

Future Retail, Enterprises hit upper circuit after Sebi clears deal with RIL

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was trading at 2,114.8 during the late morning trade, rising 2.91 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Gadkari said PSUs will soon settle dues of MSMEs within 45 days of sale.(Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
Union minister Gadkari said PSUs will soon settle dues of MSMEs within 45 days of sale.(Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
business

Gadkari says govt to bring law to ensure MSME dues are paid within 45 days

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday highlighted that delayed payments are hurting the sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency. Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency. Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Rupee gains 7 paise to trade near 5-month high of 72.98 vs USD

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.36 per cent to USD 55.89 per barrel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.(Mint Archive)
The 4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.(Mint Archive)
business

Govt to earn 1,544 cr from Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:48 AM IST
The IPO of IRFC closed on Wednesday with an enthusiastic response from investors in all the categories
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex scales 50,000; Reliance gains on nod for Future deal

Reuters, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Investor sentiment was also boosted with global equity benchmarks hitting record highs on Wednesday on expectations of further US stimulus from newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden's administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo)
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo)
business

Govt considering Customs amnesty scheme to resolve legacy disputes

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:10 AM IST
It is one of the demands of the industry to give businesses a chance to resolve past disputes related to customs in line with other two schemes, Sabka Vishwas and Vivad se Vishwas
READ FULL STORY
Close
In August 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, announced that it is acquiring the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group. (REUTERS)
In August 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, announced that it is acquiring the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group. (REUTERS)
business

SEBI approves Future Group-Reliance Retail deal

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:06 AM IST
SEBI listed a number of conditions in accordance with the Composite Scheme of Arrangement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegetable shops at Bhandup market in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Vegetable shops at Bhandup market in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
business

Inflation based on CPI for farm, rural labourers eases in December

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:55 AM IST
The release said amongst states, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was experienced by Gujarat and West Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
business

Govt considering a customs amnesty scheme to resolve legacy disputes

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Industry has been demanding that they be given a chance to resolve past disputes related to customs in line with the two schemes. The government is actively considering the demand, the people cited above added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP