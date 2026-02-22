AI Impact Summit: Leverage Edu's LE AI transforms education sector, provides global student support

As artificial intelligence becomes more deeply woven into education and career choices, companies at the AI Impact Summit showed how technology is being used beyond chatbots and basic tools. Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Leverage Edu (left) along with representatives of the company at the AI Impact Summit India.

One company, Leverage Edu, at the event demonstrated how AI is being built into the actual systems that guide students, assess applications, and support universities. The aim is to make study-abroad decisions faster, clearer, and more reliable.

Leverage Edu, a firm that works with students from India and several other countries to help them find universities and courses in different parts of the world, unveiled its product, LE AI, which uses AI as a core infrastructure for global education and talent mobility, rather than as a simple support tool.

Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Leverage Edu, told HT that LE AI is embedded directly into high-stakes decision-making processes such as counselling, student evaluation, interviews, and compliance checks.

It is a group of AI tools, with one of them being Vasu AI, a WhatsApp-based coach that answers students’ questions and gives guidance based on their grades, background, and eligibility.

Another tool is the LE AI Interviewer, which can conduct student interviews in a structured way, helping universities save time and make fair decisions.

The third, he said, is called the LE AI Quality Compliance Specialist, that checks documents and applications to see if they are complete and genuine.

“Together, these systems position LE AI as foundational AI infrastructure embedded directly into real operational workflows,” Chaturvedi said.

He added that these tools are meant to reduce slow, manual work; and make the process clearer and faster for students and institutions.

The company is now working on expanding these AI tools into other areas such as student loans, housing, and careers, so students can get support at every stage, not just admissions. However, Chaturvedi said humans will continue to be involved, especially for important decisions.

“Our focus is on scaling LE AI across workflows, which includes expanding our AI systems into areas such as financing, housing, and career enablement, so the entire student lifecycle can operate on a unified intelligence layer,” Chaturvedi said.

On future projects and innovations, Chaturvedi said, “You will see us expand LE AI across more geographies, institutions, and employment pathways, so millions more students can access global opportunity with greater speed and clarity. More importantly, we are evolving these systems to become truly proactive: capable of continuously evaluating global pathways, anticipating individual readiness, and surfacing the right opportunities even before a user actively seeks them."

“Over time, LE AI will mature into a persistent intelligence layer that supports students, institutions, and employers seamlessly across borders. Our ambition is to create infrastructure that can support millions of life-shaping decisions in real time, and ensure that access to global education and careers becomes faster, more transparent, and truly borderless,” he added.

So far, Leverage Edu has helped more than 155,000 students over the last eight years and works across 27 countries.