AI Infrastructure Firm Astera Labs Prices IPO Above Target to Raise $713 Million

Astera Labs Inc. and its investors are set to raise about $713 million, pricing shares in the semiconductor connectivity company's initial public offering above the marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tapping demand for investments related to artificial intelligence, Astera and the current stockholders are selling 19.8 million shares for $36 each, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. Astera, whose backers include Intel Corp. along with Sutter Hill Ventures, had marketed the shares for $32 to $34 after elevating both the size and price target for the share sale.

At $36 a share, Astera would have a market value of about $5.5 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Including stock options and restricted share units, Astera would have a fully diluted value closer to $6 billion.

A representative for Astera didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The listing is one of the largest of the year so far, preceding by one day the high-profile share sale by social-media company Reddit Inc., which is seeking as much as $748 million for it and its employees and shareholders.

Astera’s IPO tops the last big listings by US technology companies, Instacart’s $660 million raise and Klaviyo Inc.’s $659 million offering in September. While those IPOs, along with British chip designer Arm Holdings Plc’s $5.23 billion offering — 2023’s biggest — failed to launch a listings rush, the market has warmed up since then. More than $7.2 billion was raised via IPOs on US exchanges this year before Astera’s share sale, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co., with participation from Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, Evercore Inc., Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and six other banks. Astera’s shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ALAB.

Founded in 2017, Astera develops semiconductor-based connectivity solutions with the aim of enabling the “mainstreaming” of AI and machine learning in the cloud, according to its website. Astera tapped into investor bullishness on AI as part of a 2022 funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research that raised $150 million at a $3.15 billion valuation.

Nvidia Corp. and other AI-related stocks have soared over the past year, helping to lift stock indexes to record highs.

In 2023, Astera cut its net loss to $26 million on revenue of $116 million, compared with a loss of $58 million on revenue of $80 million the previous year, according to its filings.

The company’s investors include Intel’s venture arm. Its biggest shareholder is Sutter Hill Ventures, which will control 12.6% of the company’s stock after the listing. Funds affiliated with Fidelity will have a 6.4% stake, the filings show.

Astera co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jitendra Mohan will own 6.1% of the company’s shares, while co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Gajendra will have a 5% stake.

About 3.1 million of the shares in the IPO are being sold by current shareholders. The group Upward Bound Youth is selling 2 million of those shares, with the rest being sold by C&F Investments and investors with stakes of less than 1% each.

